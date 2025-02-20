New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday launched Electronic Personnel License (EPL) for pilots, a significant step towards modernising and enhancing the safety, security, and efficiency of civil aviation in India.

With this launch, India has become the second country in the world to implement EPL for flight crew. China has already implemented such a facility.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The minister launched the EPL at UDAAN Bhawan here.

Implementation of Electronic Personnel License (EPL) by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) aligns with the government's Ease of Doing Business and Digital India Initiative.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 20 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The adoption of EPL cements India's position as a leader in aviation innovation.

India has not only addressed the needs of its own aviation sector but has also set an example for other nations to follow.

The step aligns with the roadmap of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for modern aviation governance and reflects the nation's readiness to embrace the future.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam and Director-General (DG) of DGCA Faiz Ahmed Kidwai were also present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)