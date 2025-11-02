New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu inaugurated a newly established Crèche Facility at Udaan Bhawan in the national capital. The initiative marks a significant step toward fostering a more inclusive, supportive, and employee-friendly workplace within the Ministry.

At the inauguration ceremony, children greeted the Minister with flowers. Following the inauguration, Rammohan Naidu viewed the crèche area, its equipment and safety features, and interacted with the parents and children. He distributed toys and chocolates to the children on the occasion.

Also Read | Jaipur Shocker: 6th-Grade Girl Student Dies After Allegedly Falling From Roof of Neerja Modi School, Congress Leader Claims Attempts Made to 'Erase Witness'.

The crèche is equipped for the routine care of children aged six months to six years, including growth monitoring, nutrition, play, pre-school learning, and medical care, said Ministry of Civil Aviation. The environment has been designed to be engaging and stimulating for pre-schoolers. It is set up on the ground floor at a well-secured location with CCTV coverage and necessary safety features, as stated in a release.

The facility will cater to the needs of employees of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and its attached and subordinate offices, including AAI, DGCA, BCAS, AAIB, and AERA, enabling them to balance work and childcare responsibilities with greater ease.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: How Pension Hike Will Be Calculated for Retired Central Government Employees and What Factors Will Decide the Final Increase.

The establishment of the crèche is a part of the Ministry's efforts under the ongoing Special Campaign 5.0, which focuses on the productive utilisation of unused spaces within government premises and the promotion of employee welfare and workplace efficiency, a release said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Naidu, along with State Minister Nara Lokesh, on Saturday visited a hospital at Srikakulam to meet the injured after a stampede broke out at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh, in which nine people were killed. The ministers also interacted with doctors.

The stampede occurred at a privately built, unregistered shrine where the organisers had neither obtained prior permission nor informed the authorities about the event, police officials said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)