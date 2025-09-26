Montreal [Canada], September 26 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu represented India at the 42nd General Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) held in Montreal, Canada.

In a post on social media platform X, the minister said he met with ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano and Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar during the assembly.

"Proud to be representing India at the 42nd General Assembly of ICAO at Montreal, Canada. Had the pleasure of meeting @icao Council President Mr Salvatore Sciacchitano and Secretary General Mr Juan Carlos Salaza. @JCS_ICAO," he wrote on X.

During the discussions, Naidu highlighted the rapid expansion and exponential growth of India's aviation sector. He expressed his appreciation for ICAO's continued support and cooperation in strengthening India's position in global civil aviation.

"I highlighted Indian aviation's exponential growth and conveyed profound appreciation to ICAO for its constant support and cooperation. Also, discussed future prospects for India's leadership in global aviation and in the ICAO Council and amongst all countries with whom India can share its technical and skilling expertise," the post added on X.

He also referred to the ICAO's global agenda, emphasising its theme, 'No Country Left Behind,' which aligns closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guiding philosophy of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam, meaning 'The world is one family.'

"The ICAO's theme of 'No Country Left Behind' aptly complements Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's guiding principle of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam and India is totally committed to this cause," Naidu added.

The minister further underlined India's priorities in sustainability and inclusivity within the aviation sector. "I also emphasised to the high offices of ICAO, the firm steps India is taking on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and for larger participation of Women in Aviation, to make it more gender inclusive," he said.

In a subsequent post, the Union Civil Aviation Minister announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and ICAO during the General Assembly.

The MoU is aimed at facilitating a technical study led by ICAO, which will advise and recommend strategic measures to boost the growth of Indian aviation.

"Happy to share that, on the sidelines of the 42nd ICAO General Assembly, Airports Authority of India and ICAO have signed an MoU for conducting a @ICAO-led technical study to advise and recommend @AAI_Official in particular and Indian Aviation in general." Naidu wrote.

The minister explained that the study will focus on ensuring that airport growth in India is harmonised with its surrounding environments. It will also pave the way for developing airports as centres of economic development through the creation of aerotropolis or aerocity models.

"The study aims to focus on making airports' growth in India more harmonious with their surroundings, paving the way for establishing airports as centres of economic development through the creation of aerotropolis/aerocity," the minister explained. (ANI)

