New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Chief Justice N V Ramana Monday condoled the demise of the mother of Supreme Court judge Justice Aniruddha Bose.

An apex court official said that the CJI visited the official residence of Justice Bose this evening and paid last respects to the departed soul.

Sobha Bose breathed her last in New Delhi on Monday at around 11 am.

Ramana placed a wreath at the mortal remains of the deceased on his behalf and his companion Judges and offered condolences to Justice Bose, the official said.

Her last rites will be performed tomorrow at 1 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat here.

