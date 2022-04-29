New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will be chairing the 39th conference of Chief Justices of various High Courts of the country today.

Being held after a gap of six years, the conference is being organized with an aim to address and resolve the issues concerning the judiciary.

The venue of the conference will be the premises of the Supreme Court.

According to a press statement, the conference shall review the progress made on the resolutions passed in the previous Chief Justices Conference-2016 and also toconsider further steps that need to be taken to improve the justice delivery system inthe country.

The conference will also be attended by Justice Uday U Lalit and Justice AM Khanwilkar, the two senior-most judges of the Supreme Court and all the Chief Justices and acting Chief Justices of High Courts.

The Supreme Court has been organising the conference of Chief Justices of High Courts with the object to deliberate on issues related to the judiciary.

The first Chief Justices' conference was held in November 1953 and till date 38 such conferences have been organised. The last Conference was held in the year 2016.

Besides the evaluation of progress made vis-a-vis resolutions of Chief Justices' Conference-2016, other major issues are to be deliberated upon in the Chief Justices' Conference-2022 are strengthening of the network and connectivity at all court complexes pan India on priority basis, human resources and personnel policy - needs of district courts, and, infrastructure and capacity building among others.

The conference will also discuss the institutional and legal reforms and appointment of High Court Judges.

The conference will inter alia, delve into issues governing the development of IT infrastructure for district courts; a permanent cadre of computer officials for IT needs of district courts; transmission of orders and judgments through e-mail to all stakeholders; use of artificial intelligence technology in judicial matters for quick disposal etc.

The conference of Chief Justices of all High Courts will be followed by the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on April 30, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both the Chief Justices' conference and the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices are being held after a gap of six years, at the initiative of the Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana. (ANI)

