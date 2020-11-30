Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Two groups clashed following a dispute at an agriculture produce market resulting in firing by an unknown person.

As per the visuals, a man (in a red t-shirt) was seen firing bullets at an agriculture market in Morena.

The incident took place under the limits of Police Station Saray Chola. It is reported that one farmer was injured in the incident.

Speaking to media on Sunday, ASP Morena Hansraj Singh said, "Two groups of farmers had entered into a dispute in the agriculture produce market. One of these beat up the other and fired bullets. FIR has been registered. Action will be taken." (ANI)

