Kota (Rajasthan) Feb 8 (PTI) A Class 12 student allegedly killed himself by hanging in the Nainwan town of Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old was scheduled to appear for a practical examination at his school on Wednesday. When he did not turn up, his classmates reached his rented room and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

The boy was a resident of Bamangaun, around 16 kilometres from Nainwan. He had been studying at a school in Nainwan while living in a rented accommodation for the past two months, the police said.

The boy was preparing for a medical entrance examination and would remain absorbed in his studies most of the time, Ladhu Singh, an officer at Nainwan police station, said.

He had studied at a coaching centre in Kota for two years before moving to Nainwan, Singh added.

Prima facie, stress from studies was the likely reason behind the boy taking the step. However, no suicide note was recovered from his room and the exact cause can only be ascertained from the post mortem report, the police officer said.

The body was handed over to the boy's family members after a post mortem. The police have lodged a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and further investigation is underway.

