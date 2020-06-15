India News | Class X Exams Pass Percentage Rises to 70 Pc: J-K State Board of School Education

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education on Monday declared that the results of class 10 annual regular summer zone witnessed 5 percent rise as compared to 2019.

"J&K BOSE declares 10th Class Annual Regular Summer Zone Results. From last year's 65 per cent, pass percentage goes up to 70 percent. Both government and private schools have improved their performance," the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

"Advisor K K Sharma congratulated students on the result and urged them to make the best possible use of available resources," read the tweet.

The tweet added: "He appreciated tireless effort by JKBOSE team working as COVID warriors amidst challenges." (ANI)

