Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI) A close aide of a gangster was arrested from Jharkhand, said Punjab police on Tuesday.

Gavi Singh alias Vijay was an aide of gangster Jaipal, said DGP Dinkar Gupta in an official statement.

Gavi, a resident of Raaya Wala village in Ferozepur district, was arrested from Seraikela Kharsawan district in Jharkhand by a joint team of the Punjab Police and Jharkhand Police on Monday evening.

An SUV, five mobile phones and three internet dongles were also recovered from him, he said.

Police said Gavi allegedly had close links with drug smugglers from Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir. They said he was receiving the drugs supply and weapons from Pakistan.

He had also managed to give a slip to the Jalandhar police in an 11 kg heroin recovery case in February 2020.

Gavi is a history-sheeter facing over 10 heinous criminal cases, including murder, dacoity, kidnapping and extortion, said police.

The DGP said the Punjab Police will obtain his transit remand after producing him in a court in Jharkhand.

