Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Close Quarter Battle (DRDO) carbine, designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is case of full synergy between the development agency as well as the manufacturing agency, said Prateek Kishore, Scientist & Director General of Armament & Combat Engineering Systems (ACE), DRDO.

He termed the development an achievement for the DRDO and the Indian industry together.

"It has been designed by one of the labs of DRDO ARDE, Pune and is being produced by Bharat Forge. It's a case of full synergy between the development agency as well as the manufacturing agency, which has led to the success of this particular product. It's an extremely proud moment for the country as well as for the DRDO," Kishore said.

"It's a very compact weapon with a range of 200 meters and a weight of about 3.3 kilograms. It has a very unique feature that it can fire both NATO ammunition and INSAS ammunition, making it one of its own class. It has been performance evaluated as per the international parameters, and it is therefore meeting the requirements of the world's best in its class weapon. So it's a very potent weapon system for the infantry soldiers," he added.

Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbines are compact, lightweight firearms designed for combat in confined environments such as buildings, alleyways, forests, or bunkers. Unlike full-length rifles, these carbines prioritize maneuverability in tight spaces.

The weapon is aimed at meeting the operational needs of the Indian Armed Forces, particularly for urban warfare, anti-terror operations, and close-quarters engagements where maneuverability, speed, and precision are critical.

The CQB Carbine addresses both functional and logistical challenges. It incorporates modern ergonomics, improved reliability, reduced weight, and enhanced lethality, making it a versatile weapon for close-quarters engagements.

Key features of the DRDO CQB Carbine include its 5.56x30mm INSAS ammunition, an effective range of up to 200 meters, and a shorter barrel length compared to standard assault rifles, allowing for swift movement in constrained spaces. The weapon also uses a 30-round curved magazine to ensure reliable feeding during rapid fire.

The Indian Army has long sought to acquire such carbines but has faced delays due to repeated tender withdrawals. If the Army finally proceeds with the procurement, this contract could become one of the largest ever for *Indian-designed and developed small arms, marking a significant milestone in the country's defense manufacturing. (ANI)

