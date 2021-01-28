New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Amid reports of anti-India activities by Khalistani elements abroad, India on Thursday said it is closely engaged with the governments concerned to apprise them of the threats posed, convey its concerns and seek their interventions.

Asked about the activities of Khalistani elements and their targeting of Indian missions abroad, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the safety and security of the Indian diplomatic premises and personnel is the responsibility of the host government.

"Whenever the protests and demonstrations are held or they are going to be held, we ask them to take necessary action to safeguard our premises and personnel," he said at an online briefing.

"As regards anti-India activities of certain elements abroad which actually represent a very small fringe of community, we are closely engaged with the relevant foreign governments to apprise them of the threats posed, convey our concerns as well and to seek their interventions," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)