New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) A change in the national capital's weather is expected in the coming days, with the sky likely to turn cloudy and the weather department forecasting rain and thunderstorms, bringing some relief from the heatwave conditions.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, 1.4 degrees above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD's weekly forecast says Delhi may have partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thundery developments towards the evening till Wednesday, while thunderstorms with rain are forecast for Thursday and Friday, which may help bring a slight dip in temperatures.

A marginal drop in temperature is expected in the coming days, with winds of 15-20 kmph likely during the day, the IMD has forecast.

It has also issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and then for Friday-Saturday, forecasting the possibility of drizzle in NCR, accompanied by gusty winds up to 50 kmph.

“We had clear skies over the last few days, which made the days warmer and subsequently caused night-time temperatures to rise as well.

"However, cloudiness, particularly during the night, and a return of moisture-laden easterly winds will lead to a drop in maximum temperatures by 1-2 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said, adding that relief is likely on Tuesday, with chances of isolated drizzle and winds up to 50 kmph providing a cooling effect.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, slightly below the normal by 0.6 degrees. The relative humidity ranged between 43 per cent and 32 per cent during the day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.

