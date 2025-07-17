Jammu, Jul 17 (PTI) Asserting that doctors must never bear the brunt of violence, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that strict action has been directed in the recent case of assault of a female doctor at a government hospital in Jammu.

Irate over the death of a patient at the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, his attendants allegedly assaulted a female doctor on Wednesday, triggering protests and a strike by junior doctors. The Doctors Association Jammu (DAJ) on Thursday sought security cover at medical facilities for doctors, alleging a rise in such assaults and manhandling.

"Strict action has been directed in the recent case. I have asked for a case to be filed and justice to be delivered. Our doctors must work free from fear and intimidation,” Abdullah said while addressing a function at AIIMS in the Samba district.

The chief minister said that doctors must never bear the brunt of violence. "They dedicate themselves selflessly, often beyond duty hours. Their intentions and efforts are unwavering and they must never be blamed for outcomes beyond their control," he said.

Abdullah said that doctors cannot save everyone. "Life and death are not in the hands of doctors but in the hands of the Almighty. It is not acceptable to assault a doctor for having no fault. It cannot be tolerated. You have to file a case against the person who assaulted the doctor," he said.

He asked how a doctor can perform their duty if they are afraid of the outcome of treatment. "So long as I am here, we will do everything possible to ensure that medical practitioners are in a safe environment while performing their duties," he said.

He further said that one of the female doctors sustained an injury and has been admitted for treatment. He revealed the CCTV footage of the incident at a press conference, clearly showing the doctors being physically attacked.

“I was on emergency duty yesterday. I got a call that a patient was unstable and not able to breathe. I immediately rushed and removed the tube, but still the patient was not able to breathe. During these medical procedures, the patient's attendants were getting aggressive. I tried to make them understand the procedures, but they became aggressive. We do not deserve this treatment because we give our hundred percent,” said the doctor who was assaulted.

The Doctors Association Jammu on Thursday reiterated its demand for security cover at medical facilities for doctors and said that the healthcare system will collapse if such incidents continue.

