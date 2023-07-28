Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) [India], July 27 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha who was sacked from his post earlier last week, has said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is very tensed about the contents written in the ‘Red Diary’.

While speaking to ANI, Gudha said that whatever is written in the book will be in front of the public.

“The way they behaved with me in the Assembly, it shows their nervousness. I have never seen anyone so tensed before, in my whole life. Whatever is written in the book will be in front of the public,” he added.

After Rajendra Gudha raised the Jodhpur issue and the alleged corrupt practices of the Rajasthan Congress he was sacked from his position by the Rajasthan government. Later, when he talked about the ‘Red Diary’ that allegedly contains all the corrupt practices and wrongdoings of the Rajasthan Congress, he was dragged out of the Rajasthan Assembly.

Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sacked Rajendra Gudha as minister of state, hours after he criticised his own government over the crimes against women in the state.Following the incident, Gudha on Monday carried a red diary to the assembly. He claimed that it contains details which can "expose" CM Ashok Gehlot.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made a reference to the ‘Red Diary’ that recently expelled minister Rajinder Gudha claimed held details of the Gehlot government's corruption.

PM Modi said, “The Congress has only run a shop of thieves and market of lies in Rajasthan in the name of running government. The latest product of this is the 'Red Diary' of Rajasthan. It is said that in this diary Congress' black deeds are listed”.

However, speaking on PM Modi's remark, Gudha said, "He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat for three times and was elected as the PM for second time. He is the leader."

Notably, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan assembly Satish Poonia on Monday said that people in the state want to know the details contained in the red diary and asked why Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his advisors are worried about it.

While speaking to reporters, Satish Poonia said, "This government has told numerous lies. People of Rajasthan want to know what is this 'Red Diary' and which secrets does it contain and why has it got the CM and advisors worried? (ANI)

