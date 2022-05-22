Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday hailed the state for attracting the highest Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in the last quarter.

Bommai said, "India has drawn the highest Foreign Direct Investments in the last quarter and among the states, Karnataka tops the list. We are proud of it."

Addressing the media before leaving for Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum Summit, he hoped that Karnataka will get a positive response at the forum from the global investors.

"I am set to meet many business honchos and captains of industry. Many of them have shown interest to invest in Karnataka. I am confident of getting a good response for our efforts to attract investments to the state," he added.

Referring to the Global Investors' Meet Karnataka scheduled to be held in November, the Chief Minister said that the interactions at the Summit would be of significant help in drawing investors to Karnataka.

"This time the Global Investors' Meet would not be confined to just singing of Memorandum of understanding (MoUs). All the initiatives would be taken to ensure the setting up of industries after the signing of MoUs," he concluded.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka CM had participated in a Preliminary Meeting (virtual) ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit and eulogized India as a strong economic power and had emphasised that the country's strength would be showcased at the WEF Summit 2022. (ANI)

