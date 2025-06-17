Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the Yojana Panchakam initiative under the aegis of the Gujarat State Sanskrit Board to promote, preserve, and propagate the ancient language of Sanskrit across the state. The initiative aims to inspire a cultural revival by encouraging public engagement with Sanskrit language and literature.

According to a release, chairing the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Gujarat State Sanskrit Board, the Chief Minister also unveiled the official logo of the Board. The event was graced by Education Minister Kuber Dindor and Board Chairman Himanjay Paliwal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the mantra of "Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi" . In alignment with this vision, and to ensure the timely preservation and promotion of our ancient language Sanskrit, the Government of Gujarat established the Gujarat State Sanskrit Board in 2020.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State Sanskrit Board has launched a comprehensive five-scheme initiative in its first phase. These include the Sanskrit Saptahotsav, Sanskrit Sanvardhan Sahay Yojana, Sanskrit Protsahan Yojana, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Yojana, and Shat Subhashita Kanth Path Yojana -- all aimed at expanding the reach of Sanskrit language and literature and bringing this ancient cultural treasure closer to the people.

As part of Yojana Panchakam, the Sanskrit Saptahotsav Yojana will be observed across Gujarat from 6th August to 13th August. Various educational institutions and other organisations will participate in celebrating the rich heritage of Sanskrit. The initiative aims to create an immersive environment that reflects the essence of Sanskrit throughout the state. Traditionally, Shravan Sud Poonam (Raksha Bandhan) is celebrated as Sanskrit Day every year. This year, Sanskrit Day falls on 9th August, and the week-long celebration is being organised in its honour.

As per the release, under the Sanskrit Sanvardhan Sahay Yojana scheme, financial assistance will be provided by the Board to institutions that submit proposals for conducting workshops, seminars, training programs, innovative initiatives, ceremonies, and research activities aimed at the promotion and propagation of the Sanskrit language and literature.

As per the Sanskrit Protsahan Yojana in secondary schools, with more than 100 students enrolled in Standard 10, if all students opt to study Sanskrit as a subject, the respective institutions will be eligible to receive financial assistance from the Board based on the number of students.

Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Yojana scheme seeks to ensure that people of all age groups across Gujarat become acquainted with the globally revered scripture, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

Shata Subhashita Kanth Path Yojana aims at nurturing moral values and fostering the development of ideal citizens in society, this initiative will promote the memorization and recitation of 100 Subhashita among the community.

Acoording to the release, a presentation outlining the activities of the Gujarat State Sanskrit Board was made before Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the meeting of the Board's Standing Committee.

The Chief Minister also provided guidance on expanding the scope of the Board's initiatives and its future plans, recognising the Board as the nodal agency for the implementation of Sanskrit-related policies and schemes of the Government of Gujarat.

Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department Sunayna Tomar, Principal Secretary of Education Mukesh Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Finance Department T Natarajan, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh, Commissioner of Higher Education, Dilip Rana, Chairman of the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, MA Pandya, along with the Officer on Special Duty of the Board and other senior officials, were present at the meeting. (ANI)

