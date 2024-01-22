Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 22 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh chaired a meeting on Sunday with representatives of ten political parties to address the current situation in the state.

Sharing the pictures of the meeting on his official handle X, the Chief Minister said, "Chaired a meeting with representatives of the 10 political parties at my secretariat to address the current situation in Manipur."

"Constructive discussions were held, reflecting a united commitment to navigate challenges and work collectively for the well-being of our state," the post added.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic strife between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo tribal community since May 2023.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Friday said there was a 73 per cent reduction in violent incidents in the Northeast during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure.

"The incidents of insurgency have come down because more than 8,900 cadres of militant groups have surrendered in the last five years and have joined the mainstream, giving a message to the entire country that peace and prosperity are interconnected and without them, the states cannot develop," Shah said earlier in the month.

The Union Home Minister also said earlier that the Modi government has also taken many steps in the last 10 years to establish peace and stability in the Northeast. (ANI)

