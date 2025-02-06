Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 6 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday launched the CM Impact Meghalaya Class Readiness Program e-books to build bridges between grades for greater success.

Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, Commissioner & Secretary of Education Vijay Mantri, and Chairman of MIDC James K Sangma were also present at the event.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: 60% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11.30 PM, Says Election Commission.

Speaking during the launch, CM Sangma said that the government has been working hard to transform the education sector for a long time.

"There are lots of challenges in the education sector relating to teachers, infrastructure, different categories of schools etc and while we have been dealing with these challenges we have also been focusing on ensuring to improve the pass percentage in secondary school examination and that has been the focal point for us to move forward," he said.

Also Read | Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Picks Pace With 100-Metre-Long Steel Bridge Construction in Gujarat's Surat (Watch Video).

He also informed that while multiple strategies have been adopted to that effect the Meghalaya class readiness program is also a step towards improving the quality of learning not only in the secondary level but also at the primary and upper primary levels.

He also informed that there has to be a systematic change in the learning and the teaching that takes place in the classroom itself.

"I hope with steps like these we will have some impact at different levels and bridge the gaps and help us achieve goals we have set in the education sector," he said.

The Meghalaya class readiness program is a transformative initiative designed for empowering students and to strengthen the educational system. The program aims to bridge the learning gaps and to build strong foundations for a lifetime of learning bridging the gaps in the foundational literacy and quality outcome across the grades of the students, it added.

The statement added that the program designed for classes 1 to 10 will ensure every child is equipped with skills they need to progress. The key features of the program include engaging with students and learning materials with focus on experiential learning to make education more interactive and effective.

It is a four weeks' program for all teachers of all schools of the state and a short term intervention towards achieving equitable and quality education for all, it further mentioned.

Director, Directorate of School Education and Literacy, Swapnil Tembe informed that the program is conceptualized on the Vidya Pravesh module developed by NCERT to help the students have a smooth transition to different grades to ensure school readiness and transition.

"For the first month all teachers from Class 1 to 10 will do this program to help the students be class ready and help them in smooth transition from one level to another," he added.

He also informed that the Directorate will have a webinar for the teachers to train them on the the program. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)