Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with his family, took part in the vibrant Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations at the Shree Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur on Saturday.

The CM performed the traditional 'Mahapuja' of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini and later participated in the folk dance 'Fugdi' during a cultural event held on the sidelines of the annual 'Wari' pilgrimage.

Speaking after the rituals, CM Fadnavis said, "The 'Wari' is a very joyous moment... It unites the devotee and God... The energy of both joins together, and a new energy is created. I came here to experience that energy... Today, all our companions got the opportunity to offer this Puja together."

Reflecting on his spiritual sentiments, he added, "As far as Vitthal Bhagwan and Pandurang Bhagwan are concerned, we do not have to ask anything from them because they know what is in everyone's mind... I have asked him to give us strength for the progress of our Maharashtra and give us the strength to walk on the right path. May our farmers get good harvests..."

Amruta Fadnavis, the CM's wife, also participated in the Mahapuja and offered heartfelt prayers. "I have prayed to Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini for the prosperity of Maharashtra. May the sorrows of our farmers be eased, and may the current leaders be granted wisdom and 'Sadbuddhi' (good sense)," she said.

Ashadhi Ekadashi, also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, is considered one of the most auspicious Ekadashis, holding great religious significance among Hindus.

The day is primarily dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and it is believed that on this day, he entered into a deep sleep (Yoga Nidra) in the cosmic ocean of milk known as Kshir Sagar. Lord Vishnu remains in that state for four months until Prabodhini Ekadashi, marking the end of Chaturmas. (ANI)

