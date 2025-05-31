Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, praised the contributions of Ahilyadevi Holkar, calling her a visionary reformer, and drew parallels between her leadership and modern India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister also praised India's progress in giving women leadership roles. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said, "During Operation Sindoor, we saw two women officers giving the briefing, and that was possible because our Prime Minister gave women the status and opportunity to lead from the front-whether in combat operations, warfare, or aviation. Even in those ancient times, Ahilyabai formed an entire battalion of women in her army, gave them training, and ensured security."

Speaking about India's spiritual heritage, Fadnavis said that foreign invaders attacked not only the country but also its culture.

Fadnavis said, "When foreign invaders attacked not just India but also its culture, they knew that India's unity came from its spiritual strength. That is why they tried to destroy it -- whether it was the Ram Temple, the Jyotirlingas, or various Shakti Peeths and inspirational sites. So during that time, Ahilyadevi (Holkar) took the initiative to restore these temples and places of inspiration. She was not limited to her kingdom in Maheshwar or Indore -- she worked everywhere. The unworthy Aurangzeb destroyed many temples during his time, to such an extent that worship had to be done in small, cramped spaces. Ahilyadevi renovated such temples and ghats that had been demolished by the Mughal rulers. The history we were taught makes it seem like the Mughals left and the British arrived, and nothing happened in between. But during that time, rulers like Ahilyadevi existed. Even though she was a queen, she was called "Punyashlok" (blessed with virtue)."

The chief minister will also attend Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary celebrations in Pune, Maharashtra, on Saturday (May 31).

Ahilyabai is remembered for her people-centric policies and deep commitment to economic and socio-cultural issues, especially those that affected the lives of women. She encouraged the education of women and their participation in the social and religious life of the local community. She supported and encouraged women weavers to make Maheshwari sarees.

Her contributions were wide-ranging, from infrastructure development (water bodies, roads, dharamshalas) to the reconstruction and revival of temples across the length and breadth of the land. The edifices she created have not only left an indelible mark on India's cultural and spiritual landscape but also stood the test of time.

Also, while speaking on the alleged irregularities in Ladki Bahin Yojana, the chief minister said, "When the Ladki Behna Yojana was launched, several people took advantage of it through false applications. But from the beginning, we have been continuously investigating. Those who have taken benefit of the scheme through wrongful means are being identified and removed from the scheme. This action is ongoing, and once it is complete, we will provide a full report."

Earlier this month, on May 4, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government, claiming that the Ladki Bahin Yojana has been "closed down" and accusing the ruling coalition of reneging on election promises. He said that while earlier promises included a payout of Rs 2,100, women are now getting only Rs 500.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has consistently criticised the Mahayuti-led Maharashtra government over the scheme's implementation. Party leader Aaditya Thackeray called it a "shameless policy" that undermines the very promises made during elections.

The Ladki Behen Scheme aims to provide financial assistance to eligible women across the state. However, UBT leaders alleged that the government is deliberately trying to lower the number of beneficiaries, raising concerns about its commitment to women's welfare and fulfilling electoral promises. (ANI)

