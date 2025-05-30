Mumbai, May 30: In a major development in the high-profile child sexual abuse case involving self-styled psychologist Vijay Prabhakar Ghaywat, Nagpur police have arrested his wife, Mrunal Vijay Ghaywat, and her associate, Pallavi Kishor Belkhode, after over six months on the run.

TOI reported that the duo was apprehended on May 28 in Wathoda by a police team led by Senior Inspector Dnyaneshwar Bhedodkar and supervised by Assistant Commissioner Narendra Hiware. Both women have been remanded in police custody until May 31. Nagpur Sex Scandal: Psychologist Sexually Assaults 50 Girls for 15 Years on Pretext of Counselling, Records ‘Intimate Session’ for Blackmailing.

All About the Nagpur Child Sex Abuse Case

The arrests are tied to the ongoing investigation into Vijay Ghaywat, who allegedly ran the Manovikas Mind Development Centre in Nagpur's Manewada. He is accused of sexually exploiting and blackmailing multiple minor girls under the guise of providing mental health and concentration therapy.

The case dates back to 2014, when a woman filed a complaint at the Hudkeshwar Police Station, alleging Ghaywat molested her during therapy sessions after drugging her. She also accused him of recording explicit photos and videos used for blackmail. A subsequent search of his mobile phone revealed disturbing content involving other minors, believed to be former students of the centre. To date, three additional FIRs have been registered as more victims have come forward. Maharashtra Shocker: Ward Boy Sexually Assaults Patient’s Son After Tricking Him Into Sleeping in Staff Room at Super Speciality Hospital in Kamothe, Arrested.

Police allege that Mrunal Ghaywat and Pallavi Belkhode played an active role in enabling and covering up the abuse. Their arrest is considered a significant breakthrough in the case.

In light of the growing scope of the investigation, Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singhal has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to coordinate the multiple cases and ensure a comprehensive inquiry. Authorities have appealed to other potential victims to step forward, assuring them of full confidentiality and support.

