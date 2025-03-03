Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman -2024' ceremony organized by Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan and honored various litterateurs and linguists.

Addressing the ceremony, CM Dhami said that the Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman ceremony symbolizes our literary tradition, creative consciousness, and deep respect for word-seekers.

"This platform is dedicated to all those great personalities who have given direction to the society with their writings and given a new identity to the culture of Uttarakhand," the CM said.

While honoring Subhash Pant with Uttarakhand Sahitya Bhushan, Uttarakhand's highest literary honor, he said that Pant is a source of inspiration for the entire Hindi literary world.

The Chief Minister said that the litterateurs being honored have enriched the cultural and literary heritage of Uttarakhand through their creativity.

"The land of Devbhoomi has always been a wonderful center of creativity, knowledge and culture, where the light of ideas has worked to inspire the society in every era," CM Dhami said.

He said that the natural beauty of Uttarakhand inspires countless writers, poets and thinkers. From this state, Sumitranandan Pant ji connected the country and the world through words and Shailesh Matiyani ji got the honor of being called 'Premchand of the mountains'.

CM Dhami said that literature is the real mirror of the society, which works to highlight its culture, values and ideas.

"Writers are thinkers, guides and motivators of the society. Poets and creators also had an active participation in the freedom movement of India. Countless litterateurs associated with writing and creation have also contributed to the establishment of Uttarakhand," he said.

He said that the state government is committed to the preservation and promotion of literature and culture.

"Under this, excellent litterateurs are being honored in the state through awards like Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman, Sahitya Bhushan, Life Time Achievement," the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is also giving grants to litterateurs for publishing books in various local languages, including Hindi.

"The government has provided honorariums of Rs 01 lakh to 10 outstanding litterateurs in the year 2023, expanding it further to 21 new literary awards, including the Uttarakhand Sahitya Bhushan Award, that have been announced in the year 2024. Along with this, it has also been decided to provide financial assistance to 45 writers," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is also making efforts to develop Uttarakhand as a center of literary tourism.

"Two Sahitya Grams are being established by Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan, where facilities like residential facility, modern library, seminar room and study place will be developed for litterateurs. Indian literature has been holding a special place all over the world for centuries due to its ideological richness," he added.

The Chief Minister said that cultural and literary heritage is being advanced in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The state government is making concrete plans to preserve, compile and restore the scattered literature of the state through the Bhasha Sansthan. Along with this, the state government is making continuous efforts to preserve local languages and dialects," he said.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister honoured Subhash Pant with Uttarakhand Sahitya Bhushan Award, Dr Dinesh Pathak with Sumitranandan Pant Award, Gopal Dutt Bhatt with Gumani Pant Award, Kulanand Ghansala with Bhajan Singh Award, Sunita Chauhan with Govind Chatak Award, Prof. Sagir Ullah with Unwan Chishti Award, Shama Khan with Gaura Pant 'Shivani' Award, Satish Dimri with Manglesh Dabral Award, Shashi Bhushan Badoni with Mahadevi Verma Award, Lalit Mohan Rayal with Shailesh Matiyani Award under Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman-2024.

The Chief Minister also honoured Neeraj Kumar Naithani and Bahadur Bora with Dr Pitambar Dutt Badthwal Award, Mahendra Thukathi with Bandhu Award, Mohan Chandra Joshi with Sher Singh Bisht "Anpadh" Award, Virendra Panwar with Bhavanidatta Thapliyal Sati Award, Madan Mohan Duklan with Kanhaiyalal Dandariyaal Award, Dr Pawanesh Thakurati with Girish Tiwari "Girda" Award, Anoop Singh Rawat with Vidyasagar Nautiyal Award, and MR Dhyani with Bhairat Dutt Dhulia Award by giving them awards. (ANI)

