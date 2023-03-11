New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday called on Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey in Delhi on Friday.

CM Dhami urged Union Minister to set up Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in the State at the earliest.

He also requested assistance for investment in electric vehicles and battery products in Uttarakhand.

Along with this, for research and promotion of innovation and new technology in the automotive industry, CM Dhami urged to start a Center of Excellence with an industry partner in Uttarakhand so that efficiency development, industrial development as well as and industrial investment can come in the state. With the increase in investment in the state, opportunities for employment generation will increase.

Union Heavy Industries Minister Pandey assured all possible cooperation from the Central Government for industrial development in the state. (ANI)

