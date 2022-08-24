Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 24 (ANI): Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday held a meeting at the Secretariat, regarding the recruitment scam in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper and ordered a probe into it.

Chief Secretary Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Abhinav Kumar and Secretary to Chief Minister Shailesh Bagauli were present in the meeting.

In the meeting, Dhami directed that the investigation of the police should be expedited and the culprits should be identified and arrested.

"The selection process should start afresh by cancelling the examinations in which the evidence of irregularities has been found. All the exams which are moving in a clean and clear manner, should be conducted smoothly on time, "Dhami said.

Taking a strong stand on the shortcomings exposed in the recruitment process, the Chief Minister stressed on getting all the culprits punished at the earliest. At the same time, he clarified the intention of the government to fill the vacancies in all the departments in a clean and transparent manner as soon as possible. (ANI)

