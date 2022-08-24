Indore, August 24: In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old tower mechanic ended his life after after killing his wife and two kids allegedly because of financial crunch in Banganga area on Tuesday.

According to TOI, police also recovered a note from spot in which the man mentioned that he had taken a loan through a mobile application and was unable to pay it. Investigators suspect that the wife and kids were poisoned, but facts would be clear after post-mortem examination.

The incident came to light between 3.30 pm to 4 pm from Bhagirathpura area, when their relatives informed police about the family not responding to calls. Chennai Shocker: RPF Woman Constable Stabbed for Asking Man to Get Down from Ladies Compartment of Train

A police team rushed to the spot and found the door locked, police said. When the lock was broken, the man was found hanging from the ceiling and his wife, and two kids were lying on the floor, police said. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Abducted, Gang-Raped in Virudhunagar; 4 Accused Arrested

The deceased were identified as Amit Yadav, 35, his wife Tina Yadav, 29 and children Divyansh and Gyana. Police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said, "Amit was found hanging with a rope from ceiling and body of his wife, kids were found lying on ground in the locked room. There is no other way to enter or go outside from the room. The police also recovered a suicide note. Circumstances show that man had killed his wife and kids and ended life."

