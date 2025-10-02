Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday paid floral tributes to the deceased activists at the Shaheed Sthal, Rampur Tiraha in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

A ceremony was held in memory of the activists who sacrificed their lives during the Uttarakhand statehood movement.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that a master plan for the redevelopment of the Rampur Tiraha Shaheed Sthal will be prepared. Efforts will be made to enhance the grandeur of the museum at the site. Additionally, a canteen will be constructed, and a stoppage point will be developed for Uttarakhand buses.

The Chief Minister said that the Rampur Tiraha firing incident of October 2, 1994, remains one of the darkest and most painful chapters in the history of the Uttarakhand statehood movement.

"Even today, the memories of the brutal firing and the inhuman atrocities committed against women send shivers down the spine of every Uttarakhandi. Those responsible for protecting the public had themselves crossed all limits of violence and barbarity. A peaceful movement was ruthlessly crushed. He said that this day will always remind us that the foundation of Uttarakhand was nurtured with the blood of our deceased activists," he said.

He further said that it was because of the sacrifice, dedication, and struggle of the movement's participants that Uttarakhand was granted statehood.

"The state government is committed to building the Uttarakhand envisioned by the movement's leaders. A 10 per cent horizontal reservation in government jobs has been implemented for statehood activists and their dependents. Families of deceased activists are provided with a monthly pension of Rs 3,000. Injured activists and those who were jailed receive a pension of Rs 6,000 per month, while active participants receive Rs 4,500 per month. The government has also issued identity cards to recognised statehood activists and appointed 93 activists to government service. In addition, they are provided free travel in state-run buses," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the crucial role played by women in the Uttarakhand statehood movement.

"Honouring their contribution, the state government has implemented 30 percent horizontal reservation for women in government jobs. To commemorate the support extended by local residents during the Rampur Tiraha incident, Jan Milan Kendras have been built in Rampur, Sisauna, Meghpur, and Bagonwali. A statue of the late Mahavir Sharma, who donated land for the Shaheed Smarak, has also been installed at the memorial to honour his contribution," CM Dhami said.

He also stated that Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), ensuring equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens. "A stringent anti-cheating law has been enforced, as a result of which over 24,000 youth have secured government jobs in the past four years. The government is fully committed to preserving the demographic structure of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Strict anti-conversion laws have been implemented, and over 9,000 acres of government land have been freed from encroachment. A strict anti-riot law has also been enacted," the Chief Minister said.

"Furthermore, the government has decided to abolish the Madrasa Board through new legislation. After the law comes into effect on July 1, 2026, only those madrasas following the curriculum prescribed by the government board will be allowed to operate in Uttarakhand. Under 'Operation Kalnemi,' stringent action is being continuously taken against those who attempt to malign Sanatan culture in the state," he added. (ANI)

