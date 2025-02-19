Pune, Feb 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Wednesday at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

The legendary warrior king was born on February 19, 1630 in Shivneri in the district's Junnar tehsil.

Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar attended various programmes to mark Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, including the 'cradle ceremony' at the Shivneri Fort.

A large number of followers of the Maratha king also gathered at the fort to take part in his 395th birth anniversary event.

