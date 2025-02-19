New Delhi, February 19: Investors should keep an eye on select stocks on Wednesday, February 19, as major corporate developments may impact market movements. Companies like RVNL (NSE: RVNL), L&T (NSE: LT), CONCOR (NSE: Concor), Infosys (NSE: Infy) and Transformers and Rectifiers (NSE:TARIL) are the likely stocks to buy or sell today, according to CNBCTV18.

Meanwhile, benchmark stock indices resumed the recent weak trend after closing flattish on Monday, as concerns over decelerating earnings growth and steep valuations loom large, with global cues, especially firm US treasury bond yields, also offering recent respite. However, as we enter a new today, below are the stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday. Share Market Holiday on February 19? Will Stock Market Remain Open or Closed for Shiv Jayanti 2025? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE, BSE on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Holiday.

RVNL (NSE: RVNL) : The state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has secured a INR 554.47-crore contract from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd (K-RIDE) for constructing nine stations under Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project’s Corridor-4A. The project involves one elevated and eight at-grade stations. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Bounce Back To End 8-Day Losing Streak.

L&T (NSE: LT) : Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has acquired the remaining 26% stake in L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forgings Pvt Ltd (LTSSHF) from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) for INR 170 crore. This acquisition makes LTSSHF a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T.

CONCOR (NSE: Concor) : The Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) has awarded a INR 689.76-crore contract to Braithwaite & Co Ltd for manufacturing and supplying 30 BLSS (spine car) rakes. The project is expected to be completed by August 11, 2026.

Infosys (NSE: Infy) : The IT major has entered a strategic, long-term partnership with Lufthansa Group and Lufthansa Systems GmbH to drive digital transformation in aviation. Infosys will establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru to enhance software and product development for Lufthansa.

Transformers and Rectifiers (NSE: TARIL) : The company has secured a INR 166.45-crore order from Hyosung T&D India Pvt Ltd for manufacturing and supplying single-phase coupling transformers and single-phase transformers. The execution is scheduled for the next financial year.

With these major developments, investors may witness movement in these stocks during today’s trading session.

