Mumbai, February 19: The Mumbai police recently busted a sex racket allegedly operating at a guest house in the Andheri area. During the raid, officials also rescued a minor girl. It is reported that the victim was lured with money. The police arrested two accused who were accused of engaging in prostitution. During the investigation, cops found that the accused were sending the girl to foreign clients when they busted the racket.

According to a report in News18Marathi, the incident came to light when Sahar police received a tip-off about prostitution at a guest house in Andheri's Marol Naka area. Acting on the information, the police sprung into action and raided the concerned guest house. During the raid, they rescued a minor girl and arrested two people, including the manager of the guest house. Mumbai Shocker: Teacher Dies by Suicide by Jumping From Atal Setu; Harassment by Instant Loan App Agents Suspected.

Victims Were Forced To Have Sex With Foreign Men

The arrested accused were later identified as Salman and Jabrul. Cops said that the two accused used to spy on young women who were financially distressed and began luring them into prostitution. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were forced to have sex with foreign men. The victim told cops that the accused used to send the victims to foreign men.

Police Suspect Involvement of More People

She also said that the accused would give the victims a small amount of the money they received from the customers. The victim also claimed that the two accused would keep all the remaining money with them. After the incident, the police sent the minor girl rescued from the sex racket to a juvenile correctional home after conducting a medical examination. Mumbai Shocker: 4-Year-Old Dies After Father Throws Her on Floor During Domestic Dispute in Kurla; Accused Arrested.

They suspect more people being involved in the crime and have launched an investigation to search for other accused. The police are also working to identify the foreign nationals to whom the victims were being sent.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

