Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Alleging that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao left many promises unfulfilled, CPI State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Rao allocated nothing to the Unemployment Allowance.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao made many promises to the people of Telangana during the 2018 election campaign but failed to keep up to them."

"CM KCR has promised the unemployed youth of this state that they would be provided with Unemployment Allowance, but since he came back to power in 2018, he hasn't even spoken a word about it. Furthermore, in the recently passed 2021-2022 budget, nothing has been allocated to the Unemployment Allowance," he further added.

Further speaking about the recruitment of new government employees in the state, Reddy said, "The Telangana Public Service Commission doesn't have any committee nor any Chairperson, then how come the recruitment processing is taking place?"

He said that the Telangana Government is troubling the state's youth a lot.

"On one hand that are not providing any job opportunities to the unemployed youth and on the other hand, they are not even providing them with the Unemployment Allowance," remarked Reddy.

Demanding Unemployment Allowance for the jobless youth, Reddy said, "We appeal to the government to provide Unemployment Allowance to the Unemployed youth of this state and furthermore, a committee has to be set up for the recruitment and all the vacant posts must immediately be filled."

He further stated that many universities in the state don't have anyone sitting in the Vice Chancellors seats. "If an educational institution doesn't have a Vice-Chancellor, then how will the quality of education be maintained?" questioned Reddy.

Reddy appealed to the government to immediately appoint Vice Chancellors to the Universities in the state.

Syed Azeez Pasha, former CPI MP speaking to ANI, said that the Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekhar Rao plays political tricks to misguide the public.

"CM KCR is very calculative and plays political tricks to misguide the people of the state. Recently to grab the attention of government employees, he has announced PRC (Pay Revision Commission) and he would do the same to the Unemployment Allowance," he added. (ANI)

