Jamtara/Giridih (Jharkhand), Mar 10 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Sunday laid the foundation stones of the two multi-crore projects in Jamtara and Giridih districts.

He laid the foundation of the Virgram-Barbendia four-lane pre-stressed concrete bridge in Jamtara district. The 1,584-metre bridge will be built at cost of Rs 263.88 crore.

The CM also inaugurated 12 other projects worth Rs 26 crore and distributed assets worth Rs 52.80 crore among 69,631 people on the occasion.

In Giridih, he laid the foundation of Pirtand Mega Lift Irrigation Project, which will irrigate 8,531 hectares. The project, which will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 639.20 crore, is likely to benefit 1,09,515 people in 17 panchayats of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the previous Hemant Soren government brought several schemes and projects for the overall development of the state.

"The economic condition of rural people is not good. So, the former chief minister thought of a universal pension scheme. Now, the pension age for women, tribals and Dalits have been reduced to 50 years," he said.

He said when the Hemant Soren government came in power in 2019, he first decided to work on roti, kapda and makaan. "The universal pension scheme, Abua Aawa Yojana and many others plans were introduced for the uplift of people," he said.

Taking a dig at BJP, Soren said the opposition left no stone unturned to remove the majority coalition government ever since it came to power in 2019.

"The previous double-engine government had done nothing for development of the state. They had eyed on mines and minerals of the state, which they used for development of Uttar Pradesh, Maharasthra, Delhi and Gujarat," he alleged.

He further alleged that the BJP could not digest the progress made by the former chief minister Hemant Soren. "So, they used central agencies to trap and put him in jail," he said.

