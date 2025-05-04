Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 4 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday directed officials to complete the works of covered drains and roads in Agartala city within the stipulated time, according to the CMO statement.

Saha said this after visiting various development activities in Ward No. 16, 20, and 32 under the Agartala Municipal Council area today.

Saha started his visit programme in front of the Agartala Town Hall and covered areas including the Town Hall, Santipara, Kshetramohan School, Netaji Chowmuhani, Netaji School, Forest Office, Howrah Riverfront Project, Singhapara, RMS Chowmuhani, Badurtoli, and Ramnagar 1, 2, 3, and 4.

During the visit, Saha inspected and reviewed the progress of various ongoing works and examined local issues.

Later, Saha said that many roads and drains were constructed in the 8-Town Baradowali Assembly Constituency and said that in some places, people have complained about the drainage system; however, the water issues have been resolved.

"I have also witnessed some encroachments. I have seen this matter, and wherever proper covered drains are necessary, I have directed officials to look into it. I also visited the Shantipara area, where I have instructed them to look after a pond," said Saha.

He said that the main aim is to ensure proper drainage and make the areas free from encroachment.

"I have stressed on these. Wherever roads are necessary, I have asked to complete all such works within the stipulated time. I have visited three wards and many people were happy. We don't visit areas only during elections, but also during general times. I have also inspected the ongoing work at Kshetramohan School," he added.

During the visit, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, West District Magistrate Vishal Kumar, Urban Development Secretary Abhishek Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Agartala Smart City Ltd. Shailesh Kumar Yadav, and others were present.

