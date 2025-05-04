Aligarh, May 4: A trainer aircraft from Pioneer Flying Academy was damaged on Sunday after it hit the boundary wall of Dhanipur Airport in Aligarh, officials said. The incident happened around 3 PM while a student pilot was flying solo.

Director of the Civil Aviation Department, SS Agarwal, said, "At 3.10 pm, an aircraft of Pioneer Flying Academy, in which a student was undertaking a solo flight, collided with the boundary line and was damaged. The student is safe. No fire broke out in the aircraft. Further actions are underway." Aligarh Plane Crash: Trainee Plane of Private Training Centre Crashes During Landing in Uttar Pradesh, Pilot Narrowly Escapes Accident (See Pic).

Trainee Pilot Crashes Plane in Aligarh

No injuries were reported. Authorities are continuing to look into the matter.

