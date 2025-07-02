Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 (ANI): AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Wednesday alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin referred the alleged custodial death case of Ajith Kumar to the Central Bureau of Investigation due to "compulsion" and not out of his "own will".

Sathyan told ANI, "If MK Stalin has not directed a CBI enquiry, the Court would have done it. Everybody witnessed how the judge yesterday stripped the police force and exposed their wrongdoings in this custodial murder"

Also Read | Farmers' Suicides in Maharashtra: Opposition Walks Out Twice From Assembly, Accuses Devendra Fadnavis-Led Gvernment Apathy.

"Those people who took the law into their own hands and their blatant attempt to erase the evidence were all exposed by the Judge. MK Stalin referred this case to the CBI not out of his own will but because of compulsion, knowing that the court is going to order..."

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh, land ownership and a government job to the family of Ajith Kumar, a temporary temple security guard who allegedly died during police interrogation in Thirupuvanam, Sivaganga district.

Also Read | Bhopal Road Accident: Van Carrying School Kids Collides With Divider Amid Heavy Rain in Madhya Pradesh, Children Escape Unhurt.

According to an official statement, the victim's family has been granted a house site patta (land ownership document), Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance, and a government job.

As Ajith Kumar's younger brother, Naveen Kumar, has completed his ITI course, he has been appointed as a technician at the AAVIN, the state milk cooperative. Tamil Nadu Minister for Co-operation KK Periyakaruppan and District Collector K Porkodi visited and handed over the appointment order to Naveen Kumar, it added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the state government will transfer the investigation of the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

CM Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu Government will provide full cooperation for the CBI probe.

Informing about the decision, Chief Minister Stalin said, "Considering that five members of the police department have been accused in this matter, and to ensure that no doubts or suspicions arise regarding the investigation, I have ordered that the case be transferred to the CBI. The Tamil Nadu Government will provide full cooperation for the CBI probe."

Chief Minister further called the actions of officers involved in this incident "unacceptable" and "unforgivable"."Let this serve as a stern warning. Such acts must never happen again, anywhere, at any time. The police force must always act in a manner that safeguards the trust of the public who approach them seeking solutions to their problems," CM Stalin said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Stalin assured the family of Ajith Kumar that a fair, transparent, and unbiased investigation would be carried out into the matter.

"Strict action would be taken against those responsible. Justice will be delivered to the family who has lost their beloved son and brother," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)