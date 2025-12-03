New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi in the national capital and extended a formal invitation to both to attend the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit, the release said.

The summit is scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad. During the meeting, CM Reddy briefed the leaders on the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, which outlines long-term development strategies and revenue expansion plans for the state. He also handed over the official invitation to the Congress leaders.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, several Members of Parliament, and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan were present during the discussions.

Earlier today, Telangana Chief Minister met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and formally invited him to attend the Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit.

The high-level interaction took place in the Parliament premises and was also attended by Bhatti Vikramarka.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister presented the Prime Minister with a specially printed invitation card for the mega event, which is scheduled to be held at Hyderabad's Bharat Future City. The summit, envisioned on an international scale, aims to position Telangana as a leading global investment and innovation destination.

Revanth Reddy briefed the Prime Minister on the state's long-term development roadmap and emphasised that Telangana is preparing to transition into a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. He noted that the growth vision aligns with the Centre's Viksit Bharat 2047 mission, which aims for comprehensive national transformation across sectors. The Chief Minister explained to PM Modi that the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, crafted with inputs from NITI Aayog and refined through extensive consultations with leading domain experts, lays out sector-wise growth trajectories, strategic targets, and policy interventions required to achieve the State's future goals.

He added that the Vision Document would be officially unveiled at the upcoming Global Summit, which will bring together global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators. (ANI)

