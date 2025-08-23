Panchkula (Haryana) [India], August 23 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday inaugurated the new building of the Golden Jubilee Haryana Financial Management Institute in Panchkula.

Addressing the reporters at the event, Chief Minister Saini stated that the new building of the Golden Jubilee Haryana Financial Management Institute will be very beneficial for the people of Haryana.

Also Read | Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Case: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Reacts to Arrest of Complainant and 'Masked Man', Says 'Our Govt Will Take Action Against Whoever Is Guilty'.

He said, "The new building of Golden Jubilee Haryana Financial Management Institute which was inaugurated today, will be very beneficial for the people of Haryana because it has all the facilities, it will help our financial management team, the Prime Minister has resolved to make India developed by 2047, in which a developed Haryana will stand strongly with a developed India..."

The Chief Minister announced that the state government will rank the cities of Haryana based on their cleanliness, and a meeting was held on Saturday for the same purpose.

Also Read | National Space Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Astronaut, Says 'Shubhanshu Shukla Filled Every Indian With Pride by Hoisting National Flag on Space Station'.

CM said, "Apart from this, we will rank the cities of Haryana based on cleanliness. We held a meeting on this today..."

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Saini said that a joint committee comprising senior officials of the Central Water Commission (CWC), Haryana Government and Delhi Government will be constituted to make the Yamuna River clean and pure on the lines of Ganga river. This committee will not only focus on the cleaning of the Yamuna but also work towards resolving other related issues.

The Chief Minister was interacting with the media persons after attending a meeting on "Inter-State Coordination Related to Yamuna Water Rejuvenation" chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, at Shramik Shakti Bhavan in New Delhi.

Saini said that since the formation of the Delhi Government under the leadership of Rekha Gupta, developmental plans are being prepared at a rapid pace and their implementation is progressing continuously. He informed that work for cleaning the Yamuna River is being carried out on a war footing. The process of treating sewage water from drains through Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) before releasing it into the river has been significantly accelerated, he said, according to a release. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)