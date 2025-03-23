Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], March 23 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday held a meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh with officials from the Public Works (Building) Department and the Medical College authorities to review the proposed residential colony project for Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

The project, aimed at infrastructural development, is set to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.

It may be noted that the project involves the replacement of existing residential quarters with new accommodations designated for the Principal, Vice-Principal, senior and junior faculty members, GNM staff, and students, alongside housing for third- and fourth-grade employees.

Additionally, the plan included the construction of a convention centre and the provision of other essential facilities.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assessed the broader environment of AMCH and examined the architectural plans for the proposed residential colony.

He emphasised the necessity of incorporating modern amenities within the housing units.

Furthermore, he instructed the relevant departments to ensure that provisions for future expansion and development are integrated into the planning process. He also directed the Public Works (Building) Department to coordinate closely with the medical college administration to facilitate the project's effective implementation.

The planned demolition of old and deteriorated housing structures, followed by the construction of new multi-storey residential buildings, is expected to release several bighas of land within the AMCH premises for better utilisation.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Power etc. Prasanta Phukan, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr KK Dwivedi, Special Commissioner and Special Secretary of the Public Works (Building) Department Raj Chakrabarty, District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, AMCH Principal Dr Sanjib Kakoti, Superintendent Dr Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan, and other senior officials from the relevant departments.

Last year, CM Sarma inaugurated the new CM's Secretariat in Dibrugarh. (ANI)

