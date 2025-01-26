Panaji (Goa) [India], January 26 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended heartfelt congratulations to 101-year-old Libia Lobo Sardesai, a participant in Goa's Liberation War, on being announced to receive the prestigious Padma Shri award on Sunday.

Marking the occasion of Republic Day, Sawant said, "Happy Republic Day to everyone. The Government of India has announced the Padma Awards. Libia Lobo Sardesai is 101 years old and participated in Goa's Liberation War. She has been announced to be awarded the Padma Shri. Very few people knew about her, and she did not even file a nomination for the award. The Central government on its own identified her."

Sardesai played a significant role in the historic movement for Goa's independence from Portuguese rule, alongside her husband. Recognising her contributions, the Central government has honoured her with the fourth-highest civilian award in the country.

Sawant lauded her exemplary courage and dedication to the state and the nation. "On behalf of the Government of Goa, I congratulate her on receiving this honour," he added.

The Padma Awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. These recognitions celebrate individuals for their outstanding contributions across various fields. Sardesai's recognition underscores her unwavering spirit and commitment to the cause of Liberation of Goa.

Sardesai's journey and contributions to the liberation movement serve as an inspiration for future generations, highlighting the sacrifices made for the freedom and progress of Goa.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually in March/April every year. For the year 2025, the President has approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards, seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. (ANI)

