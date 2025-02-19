Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) The ruling BJP welcomed the state Budget presented on Wednesday by Deputy CM and Finance Minister Diya Kumari while the Opposition Congress called it an "illusion of figures".

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said, "We have presented our Budget in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the promise we made to the people of Rajasthan in the Sankalp Patra."

"...we have accomplished more than 50 per cent of the Sankalp Patra in one year... it is the first green Budget of the state based on inclusive development for the welfare of all people, which will ensure sustainable development of the state in the coming times," he said at a post-Budget press conference.

The CM further said that the state is on the path of becoming a USD 350 billion economy by 2030.

BJP state president Madan Rathore said the Budget will push growth rate in the state.

"The state Budget will boost the economy of Rajasthan and push to an unprecedented inclusive growth," he said.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar said the Budget is in line with public aspirations and will promote innovation in the field of education.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said the Budget is dedicated to the development of every sector and every class and is "going to fulfil all our hopes and expectations".

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, however, said in the name of social security, the state government has cheated the deprived class, backward class, and the elderly.

He said the youth, backward, Dalit, tribal and women are disappointed with the Budget.

"The government has not done anything to give anything to anyone. This is only an illusion of figures," he said.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Budget has once again proved to be heavier than "Modi's guarantee".

He said the Prime Minister had promised in Rajasthan on November 18, 2023 that as soon as the BJP government is formed here, the farmers will start getting Rs 12,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, but the BJP government has been able to give only Rs 9,000 under the second Budget as well.

"On November 19, 2023, the Prime Minister promised in Churu that after the formation of BJP government in Rajasthan, the prices of petrol and diesel will become equal to the neighboring state of Haryana, but as soon as it came to power, the BJP government has forgotten this guarantee and in Haryana, petrol is available 10 rupees cheaper than Rajasthan," the former CM posted on X.

Gehlot said a few days ago, Chief Minister Sharma had said that production in Barmer refinery would start by April 2025, which has now been shifted to August 2025.

Congress National General Secretary and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the Budget was against the interests of the poor and the common man.

He said the government made new announcements but has failed to inform about the announcements made in the previous Budget.

"An announcement of 1.25 lakh government jobs for the youth has been made in the Budget, but what happened to the promise of giving one lakh government jobs made in the last year's Budget? The government should present the figures," he said in a statement.

He claimed that unemployment allowance is not being given to educated unemployed, which is a matter of concern.

