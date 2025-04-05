Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inspected the newly constructed Tal Ring Road in Gorakhpur, hailing it as a symbol of the city's transformation from a past marked by crime and neglect to an emerging hub of development, heritage, education, and health.

Addressing this during his visit, CM Adityanath said, "Gorakhpur is no longer the city that was once known as a stronghold of crime, known for mafia rule. There was a time when Gorakhpur was famous for mosquitoes and mafias. Today, it is establishing itself as a city that is advancing the remarkable confluence of development and heritage, as a major center for education and health, and this is the identity Gorakhpur is carving out for itself today..."

Gorakhpur, once CM Yogi's parliamentary constituency, has seen significant infrastructural development under his tenure. The newly built Tal Ring Road, located along the banks of the iconic Ramgarh Tal (lake), is one such project aiming to decongest city traffic and enhance connectivity.

Before this, the CM was in Maharajganj, where he pledged to eliminate poverty in the state within the next three years and make it the country's number one.

While addressing the gathering, CM Yogi emphasised the government's commitment to eradicating poverty and improving infrastructure.

The UP CM said, "We will eliminate poverty from UP in 3 years and make the state number one."

He highlighted the recent passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Parliament, which aims to prevent illegal land occupation and ensure government properties are used for public welfare projects such as schools, hospitals, and housing.

The UP CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 629 development projects worth Rs 654 crore, including the inauguration of the Rohin Barrage. On the inauguration of the Rohin Barrage, which is expected to benefit 16,000 farmers and provide irrigation for more than 5,400 hectares of land, Yogi stated that the barrage, located in the Nautanwa assembly constituency, will be named Maa Banaila Devi and will help in flood prevention and irrigation.

CM Yogi outlined the state's achievements under his government, noting that Uttar Pradesh had become the second-largest economy in India, up from the seventh-largest in 2017. He also pointed to improvements in infrastructure, including road networks and irrigation projects, which have benefitted millions of farmers.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of education, health, and poverty eradication, mentioning initiatives such as the Atal Residential Schools for the children of workers and the Chief Minister's Composite Schools in every development block.

He noted that the state had successfully curbed criminal activities, ensured a safer environment during festivals, and transformed from 'one district, one mafia' to 'one district, one medical college.' (ANI)

