Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 17 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here in an indication of an emerging front that is opposed to the BJP but would not align with the Congress at the state level.

Akhilesh Yadav, who is in Kolkota for the Samajwadi Party's two-day national executive meeting that will begin tomorrow, said that Chief Ministers of many states are trying for an alliance that will work together for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the name shall be decided later.

Akhilesh Yadav said Congress should decide its role.

"Congress should decide its role regarding elections. CMs of many states are trying for a coalition that will work together. Telangana CM KCR is trying, Stalin is trying, Bihar CM and Mamata Banerjee are also there. The name will be discussed later for the coalition," Yadav told ANI.

"I hope that the efforts are successful. This will be taken up in the meeting tomorrow. All the leaders will present their views and suggestions," he added.

Samajwadi Party said in a tweet that Akhilesh Yadav paid a "courtesy visit" to Mamata Banerjee and was accompanied by senior leaders of the party.

Yadav said a lot of programmes of the Samajwadi Party have been organised in Kolkata.

"Whenever a decision has been taken from here, the party has only moved forward. The contribution of the Samajwadi Party to the country's politics has only increased," he said.

Answering a question on third front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said the main question is problems like unemployment and inflation.

"For 2024, you may call it the third front or an alliance, but this is not the question. The main issue is inflation. The youth are roaming around without jobs. The farmers' lives have been destroyed. They (BJP) is showing dreams...but when will the youth get jobs?"

"For instance in UP, they are showing that MoUs have been done. The government in Delhi is supporting and helping Uttar Pradesh but work cannot be seen on the ground. If a state like UP is not getting appropriate investments and the government is not making capital investments, then what is the growth? BJP does not have answers to all these questions," he alleged.

Yadav earlier attacked the BJP over "unemployment and price rise" and alleged there is no action by probe agencies against those who join the ruling party at the Centre.

Addressing a workers meeting, Yadav also congratulated the people of West Bengal for defeating BJP and voting Trinamool Congress back to power in the last assembly polls.

"I congratulate the people of Kolkata for defeating BJP and voting for Didi. Samajwadi Party will do everything for saving the constitution. BJP is accusing Congress of defaming the nation but UP CM also disrespected the constitution, BJP must listen to that," he said.

He said the party's national executive body meeting will discuss agenda for the 2024 elections.

