Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal on Friday successfully organised the 2nd roadshow on Coal Gasification - Surface and Underground Technologies in collaboration with FICCI in New Delhi. Building upon the success of the first edition held in Mumbai, the event focused on promoting India's cleaner and more sustainable coal utilisation technologies, according to a release from the Ministry of Coal.

Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal and Sanoj Kumar Jha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, along with senior officials of the ministry, key stakeholders attended the Roadshow to discuss key initiatives, technologies, and the role of coal gasification in enhancing energy security, reducing imports, fostering innovation, and supporting a sustainable and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Also Read | Raipur Steel Plant Collapse: 6 Killed, Several Injured After Portion of Under-Construction Godavari Ispat Plant Crashes, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Expresses Sorrow (Video).

Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal, in her keynote address, highlighted the critical role of coal in India's energy landscape. With coal production surpassing 1 billion tonnes, she stated that coal remains of paramount importance and serves as the cornerstone of India's energy mix, powering the power sector and supporting the growth of industries across the country.

She emphasised that the adoption of advanced and cleaner coal gasification technologies, both surface and underground, is essential not only to reduce environmental impact but also to curb coal imports and strengthen India's energy security. She stated that these technologies have the potential to create new industries and value chains, stimulate investment, and contribute significantly to economic growth. Highlighting India's broader developmental trajectory, she stated that such initiatives will accelerate the nation's journey toward becoming the world's third-largest economy, while simultaneously ensuring a sustainable and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the release stated.

Also Read | Odisha Weather Update and Forecast: Several Parts of State Receive Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues Red Alert.

Brar also underlined that coal continues to be central to India's energy requirements, powering nearly 70% of electricity generation, and that coal gasification will play a pivotal role in meeting growing energy demands efficiently and responsibly. She called for continued collaboration between government and industry stakeholders to harness India's coal resources effectively, driving innovation, sustainability, and long-term economic prosperity.

Sanoj Kumar Jha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, in his address, underscored that India's coal sector is the backbone of energy security and plays a pivotal role in supporting industrial growth. He highlighted government initiatives promoting Coal Gasification and Underground Coal Gasification, stressing that private sector participation is crucial for the rapid adoption of these technologies. Shri Jha emphasized that coal gasification has the potential to significantly reduce coal imports, substitute domestic coal demand, and contribute to sustainable, Aatmanirbhar economic growth.

He further stated that Coal Gasification is a key focus area for the Government of India, aimed at harnessing the country's vast coal reserves efficiently and sustainably. The Coal Gasification Mission (2020) targets 100 million tonnes by 2030, and in 2022, a new sub-sector for Syngas Production was created. The Ministry of Coal continues to advance these initiatives to ensure energy security, promote investment, and strengthen India's position as a global leader in sustainable energy, the release added.

In his address, Subhrakant Panda, Past President of FICCI and Managing Director of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd, highlighted the strategic importance of coal gasification in reducing import dependency on natural gas, methanol, and ammonia, a key step toward achieving the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He noted that coal gasification also opens up new industrial frontiers by enabling the production of fertilizers and clean fuels, thereby contributing to sustainable growth and enhanced energy security.

During the roadshow, detailed presentations were delivered to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of coal gasification technologies and the associated bidding processes. Shri Shubham Goel, Vice President, SBI Capital Markets Limited elaborated on Surface Coal Gasification and the commercial bid process, while Shri Ajitesh Kumar, Director, Ministry of Coal and Shri Birendra Kumar Thakur, Director (Technical), Ministry of Coal presented an in-depth overview of Underground Coal Gasification, highlighting key technical aspects, operational procedures and opportunities for stakeholders. The event also featured an interactive Q&A session where participants engaged directly with Ministry officials and technical experts on investment strategies, regulatory compliance, project financing and environmental safeguards.

This edition of Roadshow reaffirmed the Ministry of Coal's commitment to transparency, stakeholder engagement and collaborative growth in the coal gasification sector. By showcasing investment opportunities, technological advancements and Government initiatives, the event underlined India's vision of strengthening energy security, fostering industrial growth and building an Atmanirbhar Bharat through cleaner and more sustainable coal utilization, the release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)