New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi attended the Tri-Service Academia Tech Symposium (T-SATS) at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, where he interacted with delegates from academia, R&D Institutes, industry bodies and key stakeholders.

Discussions focused on synergising capabilities to build a robust defence technology ecosystem, fostering innovation for enhancing operational preparedness.

The Army Chief also witnessed exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge innovations and insights from Forward Area Tours, highlighting the collaborative efforts of industry and academia.

The symposium reflected India's strides towards self-reliance and Aatmanirbharta in defence technology

The maiden Tri Services Academia Tech Symposium (T-SATS), a landmark two-day initiative aimed at synergising the Services-Academia R&D ecosystem, concluded on September 23 at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, the Ministry of Defence said in a release.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presided over the closing ceremony, which was attended by Minister of State (MoS) Defence Sanjay Seth and Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.

Pradhan, the Chief Guest on the second day, appreciated the R&D Exhibition showcasing the high potential of academia in defence-related innovations. He felicitated select project proposals and exhibits and also announced ten promising project proposals which will be taken up for R&D. (ANI)

