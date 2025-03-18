New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard's Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) ICGS Saksham, made a port call at Antsiranana in Madagascar as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to friendly foreign countries in the Indian Ocean region. This visit marks a significant milestone in strengthening maritime cooperation between India and Madagascar.

During the visit, the crew of ICGS Saksham will engage in professional interactions with the Madagascar Coast Guard, focusing on Marine Pollution Response (MPR), Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR), and Maritime Law Enforcement.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: AICPI-IW Drops 0.5 Points Before Expected DA Hike for Central Govt Employees.

Activities will include cross-deck training, joint cultural events, and friendly sports competitions. The visit aims to reinforce ties between the Indian Coast Guard and its Madagascar counterparts while showcasing India's shipbuilding capabilities, supporting the concept of "Atmanirbhar Bharat."

As part of its engagement, ICGS Saksham will provide specialized training to maritime agencies of Madagascar in Marine Pollution Response (MPR). This training will focus on effective strategies for responding to oil spills, chemical spills, and other forms of marine pollution.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Beneficiary Attacked in Solapur: Man Attacks Wife With Sharp Weapon During Argument Over Withdrawing Money From Her Bank Account To Buy Liquor, Arrested.

The training is designed to enhance the capacity of Madagascar's maritime agencies to address environmental emergencies, ensuring a safer and more sustainable marine ecosystem in the region.Additionally, 10 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and 10 Assam Rifles personnel onboard ICGS Saksham will participate in environmental protection activities such as Beach Cleanup and Awareness Programs in collaboration with local youth organizations.

As per the release, this initiative contributes to the Government of India's "Puneet Sagar Abhiyan" and enhances international outreach by sensitizing the community to the impacts of marine pollution.

The overseas deployment is in line with the Indian Coast Guard's commitment towards fostering bilateral relationships and holds significance in reinforcing bilateral relationships with key maritime agencies, crucial for ensuring the safety, security, and environmental sustainability of the seas in the region.

ICGS Saksham's deployment to Madagascar reflects India's commitment to fostering warm relations with Indian Ocean countries, promoting friendly relations through maritime cooperation. This aligns with India's broader maritime vision encapsulated in "SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)