Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 (PTI) The coastal erosion is an issue which has to be taken seriously in the current scenario, an expert said here on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi Mayor Election 2023: Nominated Members of MCD Cannot Vote in Poll, Says Supreme Court.

Though erosion is occurring at a slow pace, it has to be seen seriously, said Kunal Sathyarthi, Advisor (Policy & Planning), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Also Read | Kaliyoottu Festival Row: Politics Has No Role in Daily Worship and Festivals of Temples, Says Kerala High Court.

He was speaking at a national workshop held here regarding the draft policy on mitigating measures to prevent soil erosion and resettlement of displaced people affected by it, an official release said.

Inaugurating the workshop, Kerala Chief Secretary and State Disaster Management Authority CEO V P Joy said that innovative methods including tetrapods and mangrove forests in the State were very effective in preventing coastal erosion.

He said that Kerala would achieve the goal of climate neutrality in 2050 or before that and clarified that measures to prevent coastal erosion are to be thought at the global level and implemented at the local level.

Additional Chief Secretary & Convener Kerala State Disaster Management Authority A Jayathilak, National Disaster Management Authority Member K S Watsa, State Disaster Commissioner T V Anupama were also present on the occasion.

Representatives from 14 States participated in the workshop jointly organised by National Disaster Management Authority and State Disaster Management Authority.

The national policy to mitigate coastal and riverine erosion, disaster mitigation projects, rehabilitation of coastal zones, planning and implementation of mitigation and rehabilitation projects were among the topics deliberated in the one-day workshop, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)