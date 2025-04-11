Coimbatore, April 11: A Dalit girl studying in the eighth standard was allegedly subjected to caste discrimination as she was forbidden from entering her classroom to take the annual exam since she was menstruating. The girl, belonging to the Arunthathiyar community (listed under Scheduled Caste), was made to sit on a staircase to appear for her examination at Swamy Chidbhavananda Matriculation Higher Secondary School in the Senguttaipalayam village of Coimbatore.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the principal of the private school had been suspended after a departmental inquiry. Coimbatore Shocker: Dalit Girl on Her Periods Made To Sit Outside Classroom During Class 8 Exam in Tamil Nadu; Video Surfaces.

"A departmental inquiry was conducted against the private school. The school principal has been suspended. The oppression of children in any form cannot be tolerated. Dear student, do not sit alone! We are here. We will be here," Anbil Mahesh posted on X.

The student had gone to school to write her annual examination on April 9, where she was allegedly not allowed to enter the classroom and was instead made to sit on the steps outside. The incident came to light after her mother and a relative visited the school and found the girl taking her examination on the staircase outside the classroom. Bulandshahr Shocker: Elderly Man Rapes 4-Year-Old Dalit Girl While She Was Playing on Terrace, Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

Shocked by what they witnessed, they asked about the treatment she received, but the student remained silent. Her relative recorded a video of the situation, drawing public outrage. When the mother asked the teachers present about the alleged discrimination, they replied, "That's what happens here. If you want, enrol her in another school." The education department officials have urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take immediate action.

