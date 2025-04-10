A Class VIII Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiar) girl was allegedly made to write her exams outside the classroom at a private matriculation school near Kinathukadavu, Coimbatore, because she was on her periods on April 5. The girl’s mother recorded a video showing her daughter sitting outside during the Science and Social Science exams and shared it with education officials. The video went viral on social media, sparking outrage. A section of villagers plans to petition the Pollachi sub-collector, demanding strict action against the school for caste-based and gender discrimination. Dalit activists condemned the incident as a violation of the girl’s dignity and rights. Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar confirmed that rural police have initiated an inquiry. The school inspector has been asked to submit a detailed report, and the administration has assured stringent action against those responsible. Bulandshahr Shocker: Elderly Man Rapes 4-Year-Old Dalit Girl While She Was Playing on Terrace, Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

SC Girl Made to Write Exam Outside Classroom After Puberty in Coimbatore

