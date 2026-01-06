Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 6 (ANI): Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday said that the conditions for a free, fair, and impartial election have "not yet been established in the country," and accused the government of showing bias toward a particular political party, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The remarks were made during a meeting of the party's Central Executive Council at its Moghbazar headquarters in Dhaka held on Monday, which was chaired by party Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman. Other senior leaders, including the Nayeb-e-meer and the secretary general, attended the session, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Also Read | Japan: Sushi Chain Pays Record USD 3.2 Million for Bluefin Tuna at Tokyo's New Year Auction.

The council reviewed the political environment ahead of the upcoming referendum and the 13th National Parliamentary Election. The party claimed that reports from various areas indicate government officials are allegedly working in favour of a specific political party. It also noted that political leaders and activists continue to face attacks and killings in broad daylight across several regions.

The council highlighted that fascism had been removed after a 16-year struggle and warned that the new Bangladesh--won through the sacrifices of about 1,500 martyrs and over 30,000 people injured or permanently disabled--must not fall prey to any conspiracy or political plot.

Also Read | Who Is Sam Joshi? Indian-American Mayor Begins Second Term in Edison.

Jamaat-e-Islami called on the Election Commission, election officials, and law enforcement authorities to act with full neutrality. The party also urged the government to maintain law and order to ensure a genuinely free, fair, and impartial election, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Monday noted with concern the recent developments in Venezuela, as the situation in the South American country continues to draw international attention.

These remarks come amid dramatic developments in Venezuela following a US military operation that resulted in the capture of deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro on Saturday.

In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh stated, "Bangladesh notes with concern the recent developments in Venezuela."

The press release further said, "Bangladesh believes that diplomacy and dialogue should prevail to solve all disputes between countries and reaffirms her steadfast commitment to the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)