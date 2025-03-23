Bulandshahr police have arrested Sagar Lodhi for allegedly attacking a four-year-old Dalit girl in Narsaina. The child was playing on the terrace of her house when the accused assaulted her. She was seriously injured and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the case, and Lodhi is currently in police custody. Further legal action is underway. Bulandshahr Shocker: Fruit Vendor Washes Apples in Sewer Water in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Elderly Man Rapes 4-Year-Old Dalit Girl While She Was Playing on Terrace

#बुलंदशहर: चार साल की दलित बच्ची से रेप के आरोप में बुलंदशहर की नरसैना पुलिस ने सागर लोधी को गिरफ्तार किया है। बच्ची घर की छत पर खेल रही थी तभी इस बुढऊ ने गलत काम किया। pic.twitter.com/bLbpAs256y — Shah Nawaz journalist (News 24) (@Shahnawazreport) March 23, 2025

Statement From the Additional Superintendent of Police

थाना नरसैना क्षेत्रान्तर्गत 04 वर्ष की बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म की घटना के सम्बन्ध में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक नगर की बाइट 👇 pic.twitter.com/YXgx2vdAng — Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) March 23, 2025

