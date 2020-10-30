New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Combined Index of eight core industries stood at 119.7 in September 2020, which declined by 0.8 per cent (provisional) as compared to the index of September 2019.

Its cumulative growth during April to September 2020-21 has been (-) 14.9 per cent.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite Won’t Work For Indian Users From October 30, Says Tencent Games.

An official release said that final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for June'2020 is revised to (-) 12.4 per cent. The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)